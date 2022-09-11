Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 35, Furman 12

Football

By September 11, 2022 8:19 am

Clemson, S.C. — The Tigers moved to 2-0 on the season with a 35-12 win over Furman Saturday afternoon in Death Valley.

Check out some great pictures from the win in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.

