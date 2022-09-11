Clemson moves up in ESPN's latest college football power rankings

ESPN has released its college football Power Rankings after Week 2 of the season.

Clemson (2-0, 1-0 ACC) moved up to No. 8 in ESPN’s latest Power Rankings following its 35-12 win over Furman on Saturday at Death Valley.

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 12 in ESPN’s Power Rankings after Week 1.

Against Furman in Saturday’s home opener, Clemson accumulated 376 total yards and scored touchdowns on five of its first six drives. The Tigers rushed for 147 yards on 28 carries, led by Will Shipley, who ran for two more scores for the second straight game.

Clemson’s defense held Furman to 12 points, forced two turnovers and recorded two fourth-down stops, though the Tigers did allow 384 total yards, including 214 yards in the first two quarters. The unit registered nine tackles for loss, upping its total to 19 in two games in 2022.

“Well, the quarterback controversy figures to last at least one more week,” the ESPN article stated. “DJ Uiagalelei completed 21 of 27 throws for 231 yards — his second-most since the start of last season — while backup Cade Klubnik was just 1-of-4 in the Tigers’ 35-12 win over Furman. It’s hard to say how many of Week 1’s concerns were answered, given the FCS opponent, but at least through the first half, the Tigers offense looked sharp enough to offer some encouragement moving forward.”

Georgia is No. 1 in ESPN’s latest Power Rankings, with Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and Oklahoma rounding out the top five, in that order.

Southern Cal and Arkansas are ranked No. 6 and No. 7, respectively, ahead of Clemson, while Kentucky is No. 9 and Miami is No. 10.

Besides Clemson and Miami, the other ACC teams in the top 25 of ESPN’s latest Power Rankings are NC State (No. 15), Wake Forest (No. 19) and Florida State (No. 23).

Clemson will return to action in prime time when the Tigers play host to Louisiana Tech this Saturday. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

