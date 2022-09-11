Former Tiger suffers injury in NFL game Sunday

A former Clemson and current NFL star was injured in his team’s season opener Sunday.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins suffered a concussion in the Bengals’ home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

The former Tiger had two receptions for 27 yards, including an 18-yard catch, on two targets in Sunday’s game.

Higgins is coming off a big year in 2021, when he racked up 74 receptions for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns during the regular season before adding 18 catches for 309 yards and two touchdowns over the course of the Bengals’ Super Bowl run — including his 100-yard receiving, two-score performance against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. The 2020 second-round draft pick entered this season with 141 catches for 1,999 yards and 12 touchdowns over the first two seasons of his NFL career. @Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins won't return to the game due to a concussion after being tackled by @steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick https://t.co/QEuUjHXkzJ pic.twitter.com/tTRutiCLsd — WCPO 9 (@WCPO) September 11, 2022