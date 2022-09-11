Former Tiger suffers injury in NFL game Sunday

A former Clemson and current NFL star was injured in his team’s season opener Sunday.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins suffered a concussion in the Bengals’ home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and has been ruled out for the rest of the game.
The former Tiger had two receptions for 27 yards, including an 18-yard catch, on two targets in Sunday’s game.
During his Zoom conference call with the media Sunday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an update on the injury status of his team following the Tigers’ 35-12 win over Furman on Saturday at (…)
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Sunday updated the status of one of the Tigers’ injured defensive linemen. Xavier Thomas hasn’t played in Clemson’s first two games as he continues to work his way back from a (…)
Kirk Herbstreit took to Twitter on Sunday morning, giving his early top four following Week 2 of the college football season. The ESPN college football analyst has Georgia at No. 1, followed by Ohio State, (…)
Trevor Lawrence finds the endzone for the first time this season. Hitting RB James Robinson out of the backfield for a 3 yrd strike. It’s been a up and down game for Lawrence so far. His Jags trailing (…)
ESPN has released its college football Power Rankings after Week 2 of the season. Clemson (2-0, 1-0 ACC) moved up to No. 8 in ESPN’s latest Power Rankings following its 35-12 win over Furman on Saturday at (…)
The latest AP Top 25 college football poll was released Sunday following Week 2 of the season. Clemson (2-0, 1-0 ACC) is ranked No. 5 in the new AP Top 25 after its 35-12 win over Furman on Saturday at (…)
The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 2 of the season. Clemson (2-0, 1-0 ACC) is ranked No. 4 in the new Coaches Poll after its 35-12 win over Furman (…)
Will Shipley got a front-row seat to what was arguably the best game of D.J. Uiagalelei Clemson’s career. Uiagalelei played the majority of the Tigers’ 35-12 victory over Furman at Memorial Stadium and never (…)