Football

Former Tiger suffers injury in NFL game Sunday

By September 11, 2022 2:59 pm

By

A former Clemson and current NFL star was injured in his team’s season opener Sunday.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins suffered a concussion in the Bengals’ home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

The former Tiger had two receptions for 27 yards, including an 18-yard catch, on two targets in Sunday’s game.

