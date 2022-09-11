Swinney updates injured lineman's status

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Sunday updated the status of one of the Tigers’ injured defensive linemen.

Xavier Thomas hasn’t played in Clemson’s first two games as he continues to work his way back from a foot injury he sustained during preseason camp. Swinney said the senior defensive end is “progressing really good” but added he doesn’t know at this point if Thomas will be ready to make his season debut Saturday when Louisiana Tech visits Memorial Stadium.

“He’s close,” Swinney said. “We’ve got a long week ahead. We’ll see where he’s at.”

Thomas started 10 of the 12 games he played last season, finishing with 27 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss. He also had a team-high 17 quarterback pressures a season ago.

Clemson was also without starting defensive tackle Tyler Davis in the Tigers’ win over Furman last week, though Swinney said after that game that Davis’ injury wasn’t anything serious and that Davis was held as a precaution in an effort to keep the injury from lingering.