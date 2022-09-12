Bad news for Notre Dame

Bad news for Clemson’s marquee non-conference opponent.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman told reporters Monday that quarterback Tyler Buchner sustained a high-grade AC joint sprain in his non-throwing shoulder in the team’s loss to Marshall last Saturday.

Freeman expects a four-month recovery process for Buchner, who will have surgery Tuesday. That recovery timeline would sideline the sophomore quarterback for the rest of the season.

Through two games this season, Buchner completed 28 of 50 passes for 378 yards and no touchdowns with two interceptions.

Sophomore Drew Pyne will be Notre Dame’s starting quarterback moving forward. In his career, he has completed 20 of 39 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

Notre Dame is 0-2 on the season with losses to Marshall at home and Ohio State on the road.

Clemson is scheduled to play at Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 5.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

