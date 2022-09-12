Bart Boatwright's Clemson-Furman Photo Gallery No. 2

Clemson fans got their first look at the Tigers in Death Valley Saturday afternoon. The Tigers extended the home win streak to 35 games with the win.
Check out some more great pictures from the game in Bart Boatwright’s Photon Gallery No. 2.
Bad news for Clemson’s marquee non-conference opponent. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman told reporters Monday that quarterback Tyler Buchner sustained a high-grade AC joint sprain in his non-throwing (…)
Wesley Goodwin doesn’t need to be reminded how quarterbacks are performing against Clemson’s defense so far. Georgia Tech’s Jeff Sims completed nearly 64% of his passes and threw the Yellow (…)
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the following football game times and networks for Sept. 22-24. Thursday, Sept. 22 West Virginia at (…)
The outside observers clamoring for Cade Klubnik to get his shot operating with Clemson’s starters got their wish early during the Tigers’ win over Furman. Clemson’s first-year quarterback took his (…)
During his media availability Monday, Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin was asked about a defensive starter who did not play in last Saturday’s game against Furman. Goodwin was asked if he knows (…)
Clemson is in the top group for a highly touted cornerback prospect with a connection to the Tigers. Oscar Smith High School (Chesapeake, Va.) four-star Asaad Brown dropped a top 10 on Monday featuring (…)
It’s time for this week’s edition of Friday Night Lights. The Clemson Insider tracked the weekly individual performances of Clemson’s 20 verbal commitments from the 2023 class. Here are the results from Week (…)
Despite the Jacksonville Jaguars’ season-opening, 28-22 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, there were certainly a few bright spots to take away from the game for former Clemson stars Trevor (…)
Clemson’s fast start was enough for the Tigers to keep their distance from Furman for a comfortable win Saturday at Memorial Stadium, but the Tigers were far from flawless against the in-state (…)
Following Clemson’s 35-12 win over Furman on Saturday at Death Valley, a few ACC analysts weighed in on what they saw from DJ Uiagalelei. During “The ACC Huddle” on ACC Network, (…)