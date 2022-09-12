Goodwin asked about the status of a defensive starter for Saturday's game

During his media availability Monday, Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin was asked about a defensive starter who did not play in last Saturday’s game against Furman.

Goodwin was asked if he knows what senior defensive tackle Tyler Davis’ status is going to be for this Saturday’s game against Louisiana Tech.

“Just depends,” Goodwin said. “Just see how it goes this week. So, I don’t have a timeframe for you.”

Goodwin told the media following the Furman game that Davis is “just banged up,” so the Tigers held him out.

Davis, who recorded two tackles in the season opener against Georgia Tech, entered the 2022 season credited with 95 tackles (16.5 for loss), 10.0 sacks, three pass breakups and two fumble recoveries in 1,056 snaps over 31 games (28 starts).

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!