Lawrence and Etienne: How did they do in Sunday's season opener?

Lawrence and Etienne: How did they do in Sunday's season opener?

Football

Lawrence and Etienne: How did they do in Sunday's season opener?

By September 12, 2022 9:49 am

By |

Despite the Jacksonville Jaguars’ season-opening, 28-22 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, there were certainly a few bright spots to take away from the game for former Clemson stars Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne.

Lawrence played decent overall, despite some shaky play from his O-line, but still struggled at times. Missing a few open receivers, he finished the game 24-of-42 for 275 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The touchdown came on a 3-yard toss to running back James Robinson, and the interception came on what was a 50-50 ball on the Jags’ final drive of the game. Etienne also dropped what most likely would have been a touchdown on a quick out route.

Etienne was a similar story. Playing in his first regular season NFL game after missing all of last season with a foot injury, Etienne finished the game with four rushes for 47 yards and two receptions for 18 yards. He also had a big run called back because of a hold, as well as the aforementioned dropped TD. He also took a massive hit at the end of the second quarter.

Overall, it was a decent outing for both, hopefully just a slow start to what will be a special season for the former Tiger duo. They’ll return to action next Sunday when the Jaguars play host to the Indianapolis Colts.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images 

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

 

, , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

7m

Bad news for Clemson’s marquee non-conference opponent. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman told reporters Monday that quarterback Tyler Buchner sustained a high-grade AC joint sprain in his non-throwing (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home