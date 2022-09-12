Lawrence and Etienne: How did they do in Sunday's season opener?

Despite the Jacksonville Jaguars’ season-opening, 28-22 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, there were certainly a few bright spots to take away from the game for former Clemson stars Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne.

Lawrence played decent overall, despite some shaky play from his O-line, but still struggled at times. Missing a few open receivers, he finished the game 24-of-42 for 275 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The touchdown came on a 3-yard toss to running back James Robinson, and the interception came on what was a 50-50 ball on the Jags’ final drive of the game. Etienne also dropped what most likely would have been a touchdown on a quick out route.

Etienne was a similar story. Playing in his first regular season NFL game after missing all of last season with a foot injury, Etienne finished the game with four rushes for 47 yards and two receptions for 18 yards. He also had a big run called back because of a hold, as well as the aforementioned dropped TD. He also took a massive hit at the end of the second quarter.

Overall, it was a decent outing for both, hopefully just a slow start to what will be a special season for the former Tiger duo. They’ll return to action next Sunday when the Jaguars play host to the Indianapolis Colts.

Welcome to the NFL, Travis Etienne.pic.twitter.com/EacTiLLvtP — Overtime (@overtime) September 11, 2022

Power run sets up the play action. @Trevorlawrencee and @ckirk connect on a beautiful 49-yard BOMB to set up the TD.#JAXvsWAS on FOX pic.twitter.com/LVMtTJxCZv — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 11, 2022

Trevor Lawrence with a 3-yard TD pass on the move to James Robinson. pic.twitter.com/kr9roSHiVI — #ClemsonNFL (@ClemsonPros) September 11, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!