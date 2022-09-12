Streeter says this true freshman has 'really settled in'

After an up-and-down performance in his first game at the collegiate level as a true freshman, Blake Miller looked more comfortable in Clemson’s 35-12 win over Furman Saturday.

Miller wasn’t a player that particularly popped in his first home game as a Tiger, but generally speaking, that’s a good thing for an offensive lineman.

With that, during his media availability Monday, Brandon Streeter was asked by The Clemson Insider to assess Miller’s performance, now that Clemson’s offensive coordinator has had a chance to go back and watch the film.

“Much better,” Streeter replied. “Much better in his second game. I think he’s settled in. The more experience you get, the more settled in you’ll get and the more confidence you’ll have in getting out there and doing the right thing. Didn’t really have any mental busts, which he had a couple of in the first game. Really good to see that he’s still as physical as anybody out there. He’s just gonna continue to improve and get better.”

Miller is hard on himself and demonstrated as such when he spoke with reporters following his first game in a Clemson uniform. There were plenty of mistakes to clean up, and as Streeter indicated, Miller, for the most part, rectified some of the errors that are gonna come with playing in your very first game as a true freshman.

“He’s a pleaser,” Streeter said. “Man, he’s so intense and he’s so into it. And that’s what you want. You want a guy that’s gonna correct himself or be hard on himself so that he knows that he’s gonna out and outwork the next guy and find a way to get him better. That’s who Blake is and that’s what he’s shown the last couple of weeks.”

In Streeter’s view, that type of mindset isn’t uncommon for a first-year player, but Miller is just one of those freshmen who’s gotten it from the moment he’s stepped on campus.

