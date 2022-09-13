Clemson picks up new commitment

Erik Bakich and the Clemson baseball program picked up a new verbal commitment Tuesday.

Devin Parks — a class of 2023 outfielder from Legion Collegiate Academy (Rock Hill, S.C.) — announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media.

“I am extremely excited and blessed to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Clemson University,” he wrote in a Twitter post. “I just want to take a minute to thank God for giving me the ability to be the person and baseball player I am today, my family for all of the effort, love, and support, every one of my coaches for pushing me to be the person and baseball player I am today, and my teammates for grinding with me on such an amazing journey! #GoTigers”

You can check out some clips of Parks below:

Devin Parks (23, @LegionCollegia1, Uncommitted) with a linedrive single up the middle. Ran a 6.71 60 and threw 90 MPH from the outfield at yesterday’s showcase. pic.twitter.com/ADPLVCwBNU — Diamond Prospects (@diamondprospect) August 14, 2022

#Uncommitted ‘23 OF Devin Parks (@LegionCollegia1; @_SCPanthers) found the sweet spot a few times today, nothing to show. Quick twitch athlete that generates quickness and aggressiveness with his hands, all fields power. Up to 89 from OF. Loud tools.#SCTPG22 @PBR_Uncommitted pic.twitter.com/DVbDT6vOVd — PBR South Carolina (@PBR_SC) August 4, 2022

‘23 Devin Parks post the top EV of the day at 102.3 in BP. Makes it look easy everywhere. #SCTPG22 @LegionCollegia1 @Devinparks_25 #BeSeen pic.twitter.com/u7qW6rtyVa — PBR South Carolina (@PBR_SC) August 3, 2022

Devin Parks (2023 OF @Devinparks_25 @SCPanthers5 @LegionCollegia1) one of the top uncommitted players in the state shows of his advanced hit tool. Had a 2B earlier in the game with a 102.7 EV 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/avcU0gC3cZ — PBR South Carolina (@PBR_SC) July 25, 2022

‘23 OF Devin Parks(@_SCPanthers) electric factory looks to attack 0-0. Love natural downward plane of knob led path created by balanced bottom hand. Levels out late w/ good lag, hands close 2 body start to finish. Front arm shrink+core turn barrel violently! + run!!No. 4 in SC! pic.twitter.com/jkWXIzqdwL — Justin Goetz (@JGoetzPBR) July 22, 2022

Devin Parks (‘23, S.C.) just misses a homer, hammering a stand up triple off the top of the right center wall. Has some serious jump off the barrel. @PG_Uncommitted @PG_Coastal #WWBA pic.twitter.com/oKCK7k5v9K — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) July 8, 2022

