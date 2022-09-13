Clemson picks up new commitment

Baseball

By September 13, 2022 5:04 pm

Erik Bakich and the Clemson baseball program picked up a new verbal commitment Tuesday.

Devin Parks — a class of 2023 outfielder from Legion Collegiate Academy (Rock Hill, S.C.) — announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media.

“I am extremely excited and blessed to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Clemson University,” he wrote in a Twitter post. “I just want to take a minute to thank God for giving me the ability to be the person and baseball player I am today, my family for all of the effort, love, and support, every one of my coaches for pushing me to be the person and baseball player I am today, and my teammates for grinding with me on such an amazing journey! #GoTigers”

You can check out some clips of Parks below:

