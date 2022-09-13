Swinney asked if Bresee will play this week

During his weekly press conference Tuesday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked if redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Bryan Bresee will play in Saturday’s game against Louisiana Tech at Death Valley.

Swinney is unsure if Bresee will play, as he has much more important things to deal with right now than football.

“Not sure right now,” Swinney said. “He’ll play if he wants to play. But he’s got more important things he needs to focus on right now than football. A lot more important things than the game of football for that young man right now.”

Bresee recorded two tackles in last Saturday’s “Ella Strong” game vs. Furman, a game dedicated to his younger sister Ella in the midst of her battle with brain cancer.

Ella was supposed to be at the Furman game, but had to be flown home due to complications. Bresee said after the game that he was planning to fly back home to be with family.

TCI is certainly sending our thoughts and prayers to Ella, Bryan and the Bresee family.

