Bresee 'right where he needs to be' as sister continues cancer fight

Whether Bryan Bresee is back in time to play in Clemson’s next game is still one of the furthest things from Dabo Swinney’s mind.

“I don’t know and really don’t care,” Swinney said following Wednesday’s practice.

Football is an afterthought for the Tigers’ star defensive tackle and his family at the moment. His sister, Ella, was supposed to attend the Tigers’ home opener against Furman last week to watch her brother in person and serve as an honorary team captain, but she had a setback in her fight with brain cancer. Bresee made the trip back home to Maryland following the game instead.

“I think she’s just really fighting for life,” Swinney said.

A team spokesman told The Clemson Insider that Bresee is still away from the team. Swinney said Tuesday he didn’t know if Bresee would play against Louisiana Tech on Saturday, adding the decision would be up to Bresee. He reiterated that Wednesday.

“As I said, yesterday there are bigger things than football,” Swinney said. “He needs to focus on what he’s doing, and when he’s ready to be back and ready to play, we’ll be here. But right now, he’s right where he needs to be.”

In a show of support for his sister, Bresee, his teammates and his coaches all sported T-shirts accompanied with the phrase “Ella Strong” before and after last week’s game. Ella was diagnosed with cancer early last year.

Bresee, who was nominated this week for the Orange Bowl Courage Award, has seven tackles, two tackles for loss and half a sack through the first two games.

