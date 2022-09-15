Clemson making a move with Lone Star State TE

When the calendar formally turned the page to Sept. 1 and Clemson could finally start directly reaching out to juniors in the class of 2024, Katy (Texas) James E. Taylor’s three-star tight end Ian Flynt was among one of the first prospects to hear from Dabo Swinney’s staff.

“They’re not reaching out like crazy, but I’m still getting all the graphics and they send a little motivation with it,” Flynt told The Clemson Insider in a phone interview. “I’m also getting a ton of mail from them, which I’ve gotten much more than any other school out there.”

While Flynt hasn’t had a chance to speak directly on the phone with Kyle Richardson, he’s texted Clemson’s tight ends coach here and there. They’re getting a feel for one another and are in the process of building a relationship.

If their relationship progresses to the point that Richardson presents Flynt with a scholarship offer, what would that mean for him and his recruitment?

“It would mean the world,” he said. “That is one of the most prestigious schools in the world and they’re good at football too. I would definitely take that one really seriously.”

Clemson would like to get Flynt on campus in the near future, as he’s said that he’s received several game invites already from the director of recruiting strategy, Tyler Clements.

“We’ve been thinking it over here and on my side, we’re working on the N.C. State game and just see if that’s possible on the Clemson side,” Flynt said. “That’s just where we’re at right now.”

“It’s gonna be much different from what I’ve really seen,” he added regarding a potential game day experience in The Valley. “That’s one of the schools that I’ve always looked up to. It’s gonna be different because it’s gonna get packed and I just want to see the Clemson Tigers run down that hill.”

Flynt is working on setting up a game day visit to Ole Miss and the schools that are in his area.

Since Sept. 1, in addition to Clemson, Flynt has heard from schools like Oregon, Michigan, Vanderbilt, Purdue and Duke. He’s also heard from the programs he already has offers from in Houston, Kansas, UTSA and Rice.

“It’s been fun, honestly,” Flynt said regarding the current recruiting process. “I grew up watching Clemson beat up on Alabama to win those titles. They also took on Ohio State. Seeing Clemson hit up my phone is kind of a big deal. To see that blue checkmark (on Twitter) — I got to see that from plenty more prestigious schools…it’s just fun to see. You grew up thinking of those programs and watching them on TV; schools that you saw on TV want you now.”

As Flynt is in the midst of his junior campaign, he estimates that he’s recorded around two touchdown receptions and 40 yards receiving. So far, his team hasn’t faced many opponents that can stop their rushing attack, so he’s primarily been a run blocker this season.

“I’m a pretty prevalent run blocker,” Flynt said when asked to describe himself as a player. “I love going off the ball and hitting whoever’s in front of me as hard as I can. I want to make sure they know what my name is. I’m gonna put them in the dirt and as long as that’s possible, I’m also open on the boot and can get free in the space. I’m willing to put my head down and get those extra yards.”

He considers himself to be an all-around tight end, though Taylor’s offense is very run-dominant.

Flynt (6-5 230) is considered to be the nation’s No. 17 tight end in the class of 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings

— Photo for this article courtesy Ian Flynt.

