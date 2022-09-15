Swinney excited to get 'unique' freshman WR back in the fold

After running with Clemson’s scout team in recent weeks, Adam Randall is no longer on the scout team, and the freshman wide receiver is raring to get into game action this weekend.

Randall, who tore his ACL in the spring, has been on the fast track to returning since then and is set to make his college debut Saturday against Louisiana Tech at Death Valley.

Randall has been a full participant in practice for the better part of three weeks and has been cleared to play – a development that comes a little more than five months since he underwent surgery.

“He’s been super excited, just glad to get to be allowed to go full speed,” head coach Dabo Swinney said Wednesday evening. “He’s been going for a couple weeks pretty hard, but all on scout team. I know they’re glad he’s gone from the scout team probably.

“But he’s been working hard. He looks great. He just brings a great presence. He’s a high-character kid, a high-football-IQ kid, a high-effort kid. Just unique as far as who he is and what his skill set is.”

The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder arrived on campus in January as an early enrollee. A former national top-125 prospect from Myrtle Beach High School, he was one of five finalists for “Mr. Football” in South Carolina as a senior in 2021.

Randall was a first-team All-State 4A selection by the South Carolina Coaches Association and was selected to the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando in January. He also played in the North-South All-Star Game in Myrtle Beach and was a Shrine Bowl selection for South Carolina as well.

As a senior, Randall had 1,267 receiving yards on 65 catches with 16 touchdowns, to go with 325 yards rushing on just 45 attempts (7.2 yards per rush) and seven touchdowns, giving him 1,592 yards from scrimmage and 23 touchdowns.

It remains to be seen how much playing time Randall will get in Saturday’s game against the Bulldogs, but Swinney is excited to have him back as a boost to Clemson’s receiving corps.

“He’s a great shot in the arm for us, for sure,” Swinney said. “So, excited to get him going. Even if it’s on a limited capacity right now, it’s just great to have him available and build on it.”

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!