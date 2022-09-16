Clemson following talented New Jersey receiver closely

This past weekend, Clemson played host to a wide receiver target that’s emerged as a priority for Tyler Grisham and staff, ever since he participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic 2024 WR Emanuel Ross was in attendance for Clemson’s 35-12 win over Furman on Saturday, Sept. 5 at Memorial Stadium.

Ross — a 6-foot-2, 190-pound junior in the class of 2024 — had a chance to catch up with The Clemson Insider regarding his latest trip to Clemson and what he’s been hearing from the program’s wide receivers coach ever since the calendar turned to Sept. 1.

“It was good. It was my first time getting out for a game environment because the last time I was there, the campus was kind of empty,” Ross said in a phone interview Thursday. “It was fun getting out there and seeing all the fans and seeing all the students out there.”

Was there any part of Saturday’s experience that stood out to Ross?

“Just getting to go back to the locker room with the team and seeing how they reacted to win was exciting,” he said.

Ross had the chance to spend some time with Grisham after Clemson’s home opener.

“I just got to hear that they’re keeping a close eye on me,” Ross said regarding what he’s heard from Clemson’s wide receivers coach. “Coach Grisham reaches out a lot, even when I’m back in Jersey, we talk. It was just honestly a time for us to hang out and get to know each other more.”

Clemson was one of the first schools to reach out to Ross at 12:01 a.m. on Sept. 1. Since then, he estimates that he texts with Grisham at least once a day

“They’re following me closely and I think the one thing they’re waiting for is for me to wrap up my junior season, I think,” he said when asked about a potential scholarship offer. “But, yeah, they’re watching me closely right now.”

“I really liked how the way Clemson has been recruiting me is really personal,” Ross added. “You can tell that they’re very thorough with it. It doesn’t feel like they’re bulk recruiting. It feels like they’re taking time to get to know you as recruits.”

In addition to Clemson, Ross has been in contact with schools like Rutgers, Wake Forest, Boston College, West Virginia, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, to name a few. He currently holds offers from Coastal Carolina, UConn, Duke, UMass, Penn State, Pitt, Syracuse, Temple and West Virginia.

While Ross was invited to attend as many Clemson home games as he’d like this season, including this weekend’s 8 p.m. game against Louisiana Tech, he acknowledged that it’s tough from a transportation standpoint.

After watching Clemson in person this past Saturday, Ross will have the chance to see the Tigers two more times. Ross is set to be in attendance for when Wake Forest plays host to Clemson next Saturday, Sept. 24 and when Boston College plays host to the Tigers come Oct. 8.

“It actually was a coincidence that it fell into my schedule three times,” he said.

Ross’ junior campaign has gotten off to a hot start. His Red Bank Catholic team is off to a 3-0 start and he’s scored in every game this season.

Had a great time this weekend at Clemson! Thank you @Coach_Grisham pic.twitter.com/bdnXYayWVE — Emanuel Ross (@EmanuelRoss13) September 12, 2022

