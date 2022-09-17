Analyst on what he needs to see from Clemson's offense before conference play

Fourth-ranked Clemson (2-0, 1-0 ACC) is set to face another non-conference opponent tonight in Louisiana Tech (1-1, 0-0 Conference USA) at Death Valley (8 p.m., ACC Network).

After that, the Tigers will head into ACC play, traveling to Wake Forest next Saturday, Sept. 24 before returning home to host NC State the following Saturday, Oct. 1.

On ACCN this week, former Georgia Tech standout and current analyst Roddy Jones was asked what he needs to see from Clemson’s offense before the Tigers get into conference play.

“In terms of what we need to see from this offense, he (DJ Uiagalelei) actually needs some more help around him, I think,” Jones said. “That offensive line was OK against Georgia Tech, they were better against Furman. The receivers haven’t been explosive the last couple of seasons, and they’re gonna need that. I think they’re going to incorporate a guy like Antonio Williams a lot more. He gives them an explosive aspect from that slot receiver position.”

Jones likes the confidence and swagger that he’s seen Clemson’s starting quarterback play with over the first two games of this season.

“On your confidence point and having fun, this is the most crap I’ve seen DJ Uiagalelei talk on the field his entire Clemson career,” Jones said. “So, it looks like he’s playing with a little bit of swagger. You saw it against Georgia Tech, when he’s barking at a guy going in the end zone. You saw it against Furman, he’s getting up chirping, which I like from a quarterback who has sort of taken the heat from the outside.”

