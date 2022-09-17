Bart Boatwright's Tiger Walk Gallery: Clemson-Louisiana Tech Game

Bart Boatwright's Tiger Walk Gallery: Clemson-Louisiana Tech Game

Football

Bart Boatwright's Tiger Walk Gallery: Clemson-Louisiana Tech Game

By September 17, 2022 6:40 pm

By |

Before the crowd headed into Death Valley for fourth-ranked Clemson’s game vs. Louisiana Tech tonight, they showed up to support the Tigers during Tiger Walk.

Check out some great pictures from Bart Boatwright in this week’s Tiger Walk Photo Gallery.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

, , , Football, Galleries

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

14m

Former Clemson quarterback Chase Brice helped Appalachian State pull off a miracle win over Troy on Saturday. Brice threw a 53-yard touchdown pass on a Hail Mary on the final play of the game to give (…)

9hr

Clemson, SC — It’s Game Day in Death Valley where the Tigers look to take down Louisiana Tech and improve to 3-0 on the season. Clemson hopes for win No. 36 in a row in the Valley and to continue the march (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home