Brice, App State pull off miracle win

Brice, App State pull off miracle win

Football

Brice, App State pull off miracle win

By September 17, 2022 6:56 pm

By |

Former Clemson quarterback Chase Brice helped Appalachian State pull off a miracle win over Troy on Saturday.

Brice threw a 53-yard touchdown pass on a Hail Mary on the final play of the game to give the Mountaineers a 32-28 victory over Troy.

Brice went 22-of-34 passing for 278 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Check out his unbelievable Hail Mary, which was deflected but caught and ran in by Christan Horn for the game-winning score:

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images 

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

9hr

Clemson, SC — It’s Game Day in Death Valley where the Tigers look to take down Louisiana Tech and improve to 3-0 on the season. Clemson hopes for win No. 36 in a row in the Valley and to continue the march (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home