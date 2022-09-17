Brice, App State pull off miracle win

Former Clemson quarterback Chase Brice helped Appalachian State pull off a miracle win over Troy on Saturday.
Brice threw a 53-yard touchdown pass on a Hail Mary on the final play of the game to give the Mountaineers a 32-28 victory over Troy.
Brice went 22-of-34 passing for 278 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
Check out his unbelievable Hail Mary, which was deflected but caught and ran in by Christan Horn for the game-winning score:
APP STATE WON ON A HAIL MARY ON THE FINAL PLAY‼️ pic.twitter.com/yDlzYYtU19
— ESPN (@espn) September 17, 2022
–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images
