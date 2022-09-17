Former Clemson QB throws shade at South Carolina

A former Clemson quarterback took to Twitter to throw some shade at South Carolina and their fans Saturday afternoon. Students and fans left Williams-Brice very early as Georgia romped the Gamecocks.

Tucker Israel had an idea where some of them might be going.

Gotta beat traffic to make it Clemson to watch a real football team https://t.co/EeK021S9zJ — Tucker Israel (@TI8__) September 17, 2022

