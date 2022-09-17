How much are these College GameDay analysts worried about Notre Dame, Bama?

On ESPN’s “College GameDay” show, the GameDay crew did a segment with a “Trouble Meter” where the analysts talked about several teams and stopped the meter anywhere from “Zero Concern” to “Panic Mode”.

Two of the teams they discussed were Notre Dame and Alabama.

For the Irish – who are 0-2 with a loss to Ohio State on the road and a home loss to Marshall last week – Pat McAfee stopped the meter in between “Lots of Uncertainty” and “Panic Mode”.

Notre Dame plays Cal at home today.

“It seems like we need everything to get this team back on track. … This is Notre Dame,” McAfee said. “They’re on national television every single week. The Irish Catholics are known to be mild tempered people. You start losing like this and continue to lose like this, and we love Marcus Freeman – I think he’s a great guy, former player, gonna to bring energy, the state of Indiana loved him – you lose to Cal with all of that, Manti Te’o doing his thing… I think Lou Holtz is even gonna drop a megaphone at some point. You lose, look for South Bend to potentially implode up there, and it’s gonna be a lot of Irish blessings going other places than Marcus Freeman’s bank account. I know it’s early his thing. He’s building his program… Everybody’s panicking.”

As for Alabama – which is 2-0 but narrowly escaped an upset bid from Texas in Austin last week, winning 20-19 thanks to a field goal with 10 seconds left – David Pollack stopped the meter on “Probably Fine” but said he sort of wanted to stop the meter in the middle on “Starting to Worry”.

Alabama plays UL Monroe at home today.

“I tell you what, I’m a little worried about what I saw with Alabama,” Pollack said. “Offensively, they’re not pounding the rock. Who’s their big-time playmaker at wide receiver? I want to see how they evolve. Defensively, in the secondary, you can find some holes. So, I don’t think Alabama looks like the Alabama that we’ve seen of old, and it’s a little bit closer to the pack than everybody else.”

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!