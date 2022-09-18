Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 48, Louisiana Tech 20

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 48, Louisiana Tech 20

By September 18, 2022 7:45 am

Clemson, S.C. — The Tigers came out on fire in the third quarter and took control against Louisiana Tech on their way to a 48-20 win to move to 3-0 and extend the win streak in Death Valley to 36 games.

Check out some great pictures from the win in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.

