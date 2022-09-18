Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 48, Louisiana Tech 20

Clemson, S.C. — The Tigers came out on fire in the third quarter and took control against Louisiana Tech on their way to a 48-20 win to move to 3-0 and extend the win streak in Death Valley to 36 games.

Check out some great pictures from the win in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce limited edition signed cards from the freshmen football players are now in our online store. There are only 100 of each signed.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!