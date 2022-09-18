Swinney gives injury updates following Louisiana Tech game

During his postgame press conference following Clemson’s 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night at Death Valley, head coach Dabo Swinney was asked how confident he is that the Tigers’ injured players will be back for next Saturday’s game at Wake Forest.

“I don’t know, we’ll see,” he said. “I feel good about some of them. There might be a couple of them maybe all the way down to game time, I don’t know. But they’ll be close.”

“Nobody that’s got any type of long-term, serious injury that’s going to make them miss a lot of time,” Swinney added. “Just kind of some normal football stuff.”

Among the players who didn’t play in Saturday night’s game were defensive tackles Tyler Davis and Tre Williams, defensive end Xavier Thomas and cornerback Nate Wiggins.

“Tre, just nursing that knee a little bit,” Swinney said. “He was a little sore on it, so we decided to hold him. I think he’ll be ready to go.

“Tyler probably could’ve played tonight, so hopefully we’ll have him rolling. We’ll see where XT is as well. Nate had a little hip flexor. So, just some football stuff. Nothing that’s long-term or anything like that. Hopefully we can get some of these guys back and get back to full strength.”

