Uiagalelei: 'We took a step in the right direction'

By September 18, 2022 10:41 am

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei believes the offense took a step in the right direction Saturday night in the win over Louisiana.

“Overall I thought it was a really good game.  We had 521 yards of offense this week.  We ran the heck out of the ball today.  The offensive line played an amazing game.  The receivers made a lot of plays.  I feel like we had a lot of big plays in the passing and the running game.  So I thought we took the right step in the right direction,” said Uiagalelei.

The Clemson Insider caught up with QB1 following the game.

