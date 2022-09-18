Uiagalelei: 'We took a step in the right direction'

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei believes the offense took a step in the right direction Saturday night in the win over Louisiana.

“Overall I thought it was a really good game. We had 521 yards of offense this week. We ran the heck out of the ball today. The offensive line played an amazing game. The receivers made a lot of plays. I feel like we had a lot of big plays in the passing and the running game. So I thought we took the right step in the right direction,” said Uiagalelei.

The Clemson Insider caught up with QB1 following the game.