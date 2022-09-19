Check out Lawrence's postgame interview after win

After arguably his best game as a pro to date on Sunday, NFL on CBS had Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on for a quick postgame interview.

The former Clemson star completed 25 of 30 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Jags to a 24-0 victory over the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

Check out Lawrence’s postgame interview below:

“We’re playing with a lot of confidence… We don’t really care what other people think that we have here.” – @Trevorlawrencee (via @NFLonCBS) pic.twitter.com/BRu5Tcs0el — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 18, 2022

