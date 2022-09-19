Latest on Game Time for N.C. State

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Oct. 1.
Saturday, Oct. 1
- Louisville at Boston College, Noon, ACC Network
- Wagner at Syracuse, 5 p.m., ACC Network Extra & ESPN+
- Virginia at Duke, 7:30 p.m., RSN
ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the following games:
- NC State at Clemson
- Wake Forest at Florida State
- Georgia Tech at Pitt
- Virginia Tech at North Carolina
Kickoff times and networks for games on a six-day hold will be announced following the games on Sept. 24.
All times are Eastern.
