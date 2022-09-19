Latest on Game Time for N.C. State

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Oct. 1.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Louisville at Boston College, Noon, ACC Network

Wagner at Syracuse, 5 p.m., ACC Network Extra & ESPN+

Virginia at Duke, 7:30 p.m., RSN

ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the following games:

NC State at Clemson

Wake Forest at Florida State

Georgia Tech at Pitt

Virginia Tech at North Carolina

Kickoff times and networks for games on a six-day hold will be announced following the games on Sept. 24.

All times are Eastern.

Come out to support Clemson baseball at Dear Old Clemson’s event on September 30 at the Madren Conference Center. New head coach Erik Bakich will speak and most of next year’s team will be on hand. Get your tickets today or sign up for the Orange level or higher of the Tiger Club to get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events. Dear Old Clemson.