Streeter: Clemson's offense where it needs to be ahead of Wake Forest

Monday’s media availability offered Brandon Streeter an opportunity to look back on his offense’s performance in Clemson’s 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night. It also gave Clemson’s offensive coordinator a chance to assess his unit now that the Tigers have played 25% of their schedule.

“Number one, I felt like we started fast,” Streeter began in explaining what he saw from Clemson’s offense on Saturday. “The first drive of the game was great and as I said — got some points. We’ve been able to do that consistently at the beginning of games, so that’s good to see and we can build off of that. I felt like we were very balanced. We had 280 rushing yards and (241) passing yards. Being a balanced team is something that we really like to be…We can build off of that.”

“Our third-down efficiency and our red zone efficiency have been really good,” he continued. “Just gaining confidence from that, the last couple of weeks…That’s something we’ve been talking about ever since last year that we really need to improve on. That goes hand in hand with our execution. I just think that we’re gonna be able to build upon those things and have confidence in those things.”

Streeter felt like Clemson’s offense did a good job of post-snap recognition with some of the disguises that Tech defensive coordinator David Blackwell’s unit offered. Most of it came down to communication and the offense being on the same page, which Streeter said has been good to see through the first three weeks.

With that said, how would Streeter asses his unit’s progress ahead of Clemson’s biggest matchup to date against No. 21 Wake Forest

“I feel like we’re where we need to be right now,” he said. “I feel like our confidence was the biggest thing that we needed to get going these first three weeks and we’ve been able to do that and accomplish that. I feel like at every position with the experience that we’ve had the last three weeks, with some young guys getting in there and gaining experience, has allowed those guys to have confidence too. I think confidence was the big word going into the season. Our guys are sky high right now and still staying humble, but hungry

Streeter established that a fourth of the way into the season, his unit needs to be more consistent in making the routine plays. He acknowledged that while that’s something they can always work on, it’s still something that’s grabbed his attention through Clemson’s first three games.

“Once we get that going, we’re just going to be even more explosive,” Streeter said.

