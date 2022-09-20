Clemson picks up new commitment

Erik Bakich and the Clemson baseball program picked up a new verbal pledge Tuesday.

Briggs Sullivan, a class of 2024 middle infielder/utility player from Oceanside Collegiate Academy (Mount Pleasant, S.C.), announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media.

“I am excited to announce that I have committed to further my academic and athletic career at Clemson University,” Sullivan wrote in a Twitter post. “I would like to thank Clemson baseball for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream of representing the tigers.”

You can check out some clips of Sullivan (6-2, 187) below:

Briggs Sullivan (‘24, S.C.) follows up the homer with this loud ground rule double. Serious bat speed w/ balance throughout. @PG_Coastal @PG_Uncommitted #WWBA pic.twitter.com/tWdAUTmK4M — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) July 20, 2022

Briggs Sullivan (‘24, S.C.) with a hard hit single into right center. Loose path through the zone. @PG_Coastal @PG_Uncommitted #WWBA pic.twitter.com/jhVfdg9rhT — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) July 16, 2022

