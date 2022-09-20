Clemson receiver leaves team

The depth to Clemson’s receiving corps has taken an early hit.

Sources tell The Clemson Insider that sophomore wideout Dacari Collins has left the team. Collins caught 16 passes in nine games as a true freshman but had just one catch through the first three games of this season.

His 12 snaps against Louisiana Tech last week were a season-low. A native of Atlanta, Collins signed with Clemson as a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class.

