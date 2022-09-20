‘Versatile’ Peach State receiver details ‘unbelievable’ visit to Clemson

Clemson played host this past weekend to a junior Peach State wide receiver who’s on the Tigers’ recruiting radar.

Johns Creek (Ga.) High School’s Kyle Vaka, a class of 2024 prospect, made an unofficial visit to Death Valley for the Louisiana Tech game on Saturday night.

“The visit to Clemson was unbelievable,” he told The Clemson Insider. “The atmosphere was unbelievable. I knew going in I was excited about the LED lights and the new scoreboard and just seeing it at a night game, and I was not disappointed. The crowd was incredible. The lights, the scoreboard, the entrance – everything was electric and a really incredible and a great experience.”

One part of the experience that Vaka especially enjoyed was standing on the sideline during pregame warmups and seeing Clemson’s receivers run routes prior to the Tigers’ eventual 48-20 victory over the Bulldogs.

“I love watching the warmups on the sideline and seeing especially the wide receiver room and those guys run routes,” he said. “It kind of gives me an idea of how much harder I need to work and where I need to be, where I need to get to. It’s really motivating, and I love watching those guys and learning from them.”

While on campus, Vaka had the chance to spend time with offensive player development coach Tajh Boyd, as well as socialize with receivers coach Tyler Grisham over a meal.

“Coach Grisham, he ate dinner with my dad and I, and we had some great conversations about not only football but what’s important in life – relationships, God, values and just building your life around that,” Vaka said. “So, Coach Grisham’s a really good coach. He’s a really good dude as well, and you can see that through the conversations he has with the recruits, with the players – not even just talking about football but about life and what’s important in life.”

Vaka added that he feels his relationship with Grisham “definitely” grew stronger during Saturday’s visit.

“Got to spend some quality time with him at dinner, and that was really enjoyable,” he said. “I’m going to continue to grow that relationship, and just excited.”

Vaka has traveled to Tiger Town a bunch of times. He made his way to campus for a couple of games last season, went to this year’s spring game in April and participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp this summer for the second year in a row – not to mention a couple of other trips he has made to visit his sister, who actually attends Clemson.

Did Vaka’s latest visit give him a better feel for where he stands with the Tigers at this point in the recruiting process?

“Definitely,” he said. “I still have the same goals in mind that I set out before my junior year. I’ve got to put on a great junior year on tape. I’ve got to perform this year. I’m going to get back up to camp next summer. I’m going to visit again definitely this year and definitely in the spring. So, I’m just going to keep the process going, keep the relationship going, and I’m excited.”

Speaking of Vaka’s junior campaign, he’s said “it’s going great” for him personally so far. Through four games, he has recorded 13 receptions for 275 yards and two touchdowns.

Vaka sees himself as a versatile receiver who can line up anywhere on the field, whether it be in the slot or on the outside.

“I think I run really good routes, and I catch the ball really well,” he said. “So, I feel like you can put me anywhere and I can succeed, do whatever you need me to do – blocking, whatever it is. So, just anywhere – slot, outside – I feel like I’m versatile.”

Prior to Saturday’s Clemson visit, Vaka went to Vanderbilt a week earlier for its game vs. Wake Forest.

