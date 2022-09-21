5-star Texas QB talks recruitment, why Clemson is among his top schools

Clemson’s top quarterback target in the class of 2024 dropped his top 10 schools this past Sunday via social media.

Willis (Texas) five-star DJ Lagway is down to Clemson, Arkansas, LSU, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Florida, Georgia, Southern Cal, Alabama and Baylor.

Lagway (6-2, 225) is ranked as the No. 5 quarterback in the country and the No. 30 overall prospect in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Clemson got Lagway on campus for a pair of unofficial visit(s) in April and June. He earned an offer based on the relationship he’s built with Clemson’s coaching staff and what he displayed when Brandon Streeter stopped by Willis High School to watch him throw in person during the live evaluation period.

“I chose those top 10 schools because those are the schools that’ve been most interested in me and have been texting me and talking to me the most during this whole Sept. 1 process,” Lagway told The Clemson Insider in a phone interview Tuesday night. “I feel like those schools I have the best relationships with so far and I’m just excited to keep building relationships with those schools.”

It didn’t come as a surprise when Lagway included Dabo Swinney’s program as a part of his top schools. He went into detail on what sets Clemson apart from the rest and why the Tigers are ultimately one of his top choices at the moment,

“I’d say because of the atmosphere — the Christian-based atmosphere,” Lagway explained. “It’s just amazing. It’s different than any other school. I feel like that’s the reason why it sets Clemson apart.”

Lagway heard from Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter pretty immediately once the calendar rolled over to Sept. 1.

“I hear from them every single day,” he said. “I feel like the communication is great between me and them. I feel like our relationship will continue to grow.”

Lagway said that the messaging from Clemson hasn’t changed. According to Lagway, the Tigers have let him know that he’s their guy at quarterback in the class of 2024 and they’re excited to keep building this relationship with him.

Lagway hasn’t had the chance to set a game day visit to Clemson quite yet. He said that he and his family are still looking into buying plane tickets, so once they get that settled, he will “most definitely” be at a game.

“I just want to see how the environment is,” Lagway said.

While Lagway hasn’t set anything up for this coming Friday, he indicated that his game day visits have been a week-to-week thing for him and his family. Though, he’s already made visits to both Florida and Texas A&M.

As far as his decision timeline is concerned, Lagway will like to have a college decision rendered prior to his senior season. Not only will he be a mid-year enrollee, but he wants to be able to help recruit his class at whatever institution he ultimately decides to commit to.

With that being said, what are some of the more important factors that Lagway is looking for in a school at the next level?

“Really just the family-atmosphere, you know what I mean?” he said. “Somewhere that I’m loved even if I’m playing good or playing bad. Somewhere that cares for me. Somewhere that I can develop; that’s a huge thing for me, developing into a better quarterback.”

