Swinney updates team's health status heading into Wake Forest game

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Wednesday updated where things stands on the injury front for his team heading into Saturday’s showdown with Wake Forest.

The Tigers were without a handful of defensive starters last week against Louisiana Tech, including safety Andrew Mukuba (elbow) and cornerback Nate Wiggins (hip flexor), who were new scratches from the lineup. Defensive linemen Xavier Thomas (foot) and Tyler Davis (undisclosed) were held out again while cornerback Sheridan Jones (stinger) was banged up early in the game and didn’t return.

Backup defensive lineman Tre Williams (knee) was also held out last week.

Swinney didn’t offer many specifics, saying the Tigers’ list of unavailable players will be released Saturday before the game. But he said the team is in a “much better spot” injury-wise.

“We’re in a good place,” he said. “Getting some guys back and got a couple of guys, just like this time of year, that may be gameday type of decisions and day to day. But right now, we like where we are.”

Meanwhile, Bryan Bresee is expected to be back in the lineup Saturday. The Tigers’ star defensive tackle missed last week’s game following the passing of his sister, Ella. A contingent of Clemson coaches and players attended her funeral in Maryland on Tuesday before flying back later in the day.

