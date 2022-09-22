Desmond Howard: 'I don’t think that the ACC necessarily goes through Clemson'

On ESPN’s College Football Live, college football analysts David Pollack and Desmond Howard discussed fifth-ranked Clemson’s game at No. 21 Wake Forest on Saturday.

Howard said he thinks the pressure is on Clemson going into Saturday’s game, before adding that he believes the ACC is “wide open” this season – and that the conference doesn’t necessarily run through the Tigers.

“I think that the pressure’s on Clemson, and to be honest with you, everyone I talked to when I mention the ACC, I think it’s wide open,” he said. “I don’t think that the ACC necessarily goes through Clemson. I believe that it’s just wide open, and really kind of impressed with what I see out of Florida State this year.”

Howard doesn’t seem to be very impressed with DJ Uiagalelei, however.

“I think that DJ, he’s just not playing to the level that we anticipated,” Howard said of Clemson’s starting quarterback. “He didn’t make the jump from year one as a starter to year two. Even watching him in the Georgia Tech game, the first game, he just seems like he made everything harder.”

Howard went on to say that while the Tigers are favored to win Saturday’s game against the Demon Deacons at Truist Field in Winston-Salem (noon ET, ABC), he expects it to be closer than games between the two teams in previous seasons.

Clemson has beaten Wake Forest in each of the last 13 meetings, winning those games by an average of more than 27 points.

“I think that the ACC is wide open,” Howard said. “Clemson’s probably picked to win this game, they probably should win this game. But don’t count out (quarterback) Sam Hartman. I think Wake Forest is going to play them closer than those previous victories that Clemson’s had over Wake Forest. So, that’s why it’s only a seven-point spread this time.”

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

