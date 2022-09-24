Clemson rallies for thrilling overtime win at Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Despite another uncharacteristic defensive performance, Clemson rallied to beat Sam Hartman and No. 21 Wake Forest in a 51-45 double-overtime victory Saturday at Truist Field.

Clemson scored the game-winning touchdown as Davis Allen made a leaping grab to haul in a 21-yard pass from D.J. Uiagalelei. The two-point conversion was unsuccessful, but it didn’t end up mattering.

Clemson’s defense, which had trouble mitigating Wake Forest’s offense all afternoon, broke up a pass on fourth-and-sixth to seal the come-from-behind victory.

Hartman, who completed 20-of-28 passes for 337 yards with six touchdowns, was the best player on the field Saturday but was unable to come up with a completion with the game on the line. On the other end, Uiagalelei completed 26-of-41 passes for 371 yards with five passing touchdowns.

And while Clemson eventually came from behind for the win, the Demon Deacons had their way offensively in the second half.

On Wake’s first offensive possession of the second half, Hartman dropped the ball right into the outstretched hands of Donovan Greene for his third passing touchdown of the game. True freshman cornerback Jeadyn Lukus was matched up 1-on-1 with Greene and got beat for a 28-yard touchdown.

With Wake taking a one-point lead with 12 minutes and nine seconds remaining in the third quarter, it became the first time in Clemson’s last six games that the Tigers have trailed. Clemson last trailed in the team’s 44-7 win over UConn on Nov. 13, 2021, after the Huskies returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown.

After Clemson punted for the second time in as many drives, Hartman marched Wake Forest down the field, aided by another pass interference penalty called on Nate Wiggins. Hartman finished off the drive with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Blake Whiteheart, who beat Trenton Simpson in coverage.

Wiggins had a tough quarter as Hartman later found Greene for a 25-yard touchdown, the redshirt sophomore’s second of the game.

While Wake Forest scored on three straight offensive drives to begin the second half, Clemson eventually answered the call. The Tigers scored on back-to-back offensive possessions with Davis Allen and Will Shipley both finding paydirt. Clemson also converted a two-point conversion with Uiagalelei connecting with Beaux Collins to knot the game at 28.

While at times Clemson’s offense struggled in the second half, Uiagalelei rallied his troops to keep the Tigers in Saturday’s contest.

The defense did just enough to hold off a would-be game-winning scoring drive from Wake Forest, as Myles Murphy sacked Hartman to put the Deacs out of field goal range.