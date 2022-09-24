ESPN analyst says Clemson 'overrated'

September 24, 2022

Wake Forest has lost 13 games in a row to Clemson, but an ESPN College GameDay analyst believes that streak will come to an end today.

Lee Corso called the Tigers “overrated” and picked Dabo Swinney’s team to get upset by the Demon Deacons today in Winston-Salem.

“Clemson is overrated. Clemson’s overrated,” Corso said. “Clemson better be alert for Wake. Wake has lost 13 straight to the Tigers, but this could be the year they win. Why? Because Wake has got an offense that can outscore the Tigers. They’re at home, they’ve won 11 straight games. So, it makes sense to me. Wake Forest upsets No. 5 Clemson today. Clemson’s overrated.”

Today’s game between No. 5 Clemson (3-0, 1-0 ACC) and No. 21 Wake Forest (3-0, 0-0) will kick off at noon and be televised on ABC.

5hr

