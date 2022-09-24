Swinney asked about three DBs who didn't make trip to Winston-Salem

Following fifth-ranked Clemson’s 51-45 double-overtime win at No. 21 Wake Forest on Saturday in Winston-Salem, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked about Sheridan Jones, Andrew Mukuba and Malcolm Greene, all of whom were not on the Tigers’ travel roster for Saturday’s game.

Swinney was asked if any of the three defensive backs were close to playing against the Demon Deacons. Swinney indicated that he hopes they’ll be back for next Saturday’s game vs. NC State.

“Yes, they were (close), and obviously we could’ve used somebody,” Swinney said. “But hopefully they’ll be back.”

Mukuba, a freshman All-American safety last season, missed his second straight game after recently dislocating his elbow in practice. Jones sustained a stinger early in last week’s game against Louisiana Tech and didn’t return.

Greene (undisclosed) also did not make the trip to Winston-Salem.

