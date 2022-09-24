What We Heard: K.J. Henry

On Monday, Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry spoke to the media ahead of Saturday’s game versus Wake Forest.

Henry, a Winston-Salem native, was candid about that special feeling of returning home and how Wake Forest has been a special place for both him and his entire family.

Henry’s father, Keith Henry, served as special teams coordinator and coach for linebackers, defensive ends and defensive backs during his 11-year tenure with the Demon Deacons.

“I was six years old, seven years old, and I would be in the family section, yellow wig, cheering like no tomorrow for the Demon Deacons,” said Henry. “So, I know what their home locker room looks like.”

“Anytime I get to go home, I love it. It’s one of a kind for sure.”

Henry was frank with the media that the defense has not performed up to the standard they have expected of themselves. Although he conceded starters have been missing, for him it’s all about performing up to the standard you know the unit should be at and needs to be at as they enter conference play.

“Definitely not as dominant,” he said. “I expect us to shut out every team we play, just because that’s the standard we have for ourselves and the talent we have. With that being said, I think we’ve grown every week. We hit a little plateau against Furman, but definitely, some great things we put out there.”

No. 21 Wake Forest comes into Week 4 undefeated but looked less than dominant in their 37-36 victory over Liberty last Saturday. This hasn’t affected Henry’s mindset and how he views the threat Wake Forest is to Clemson and the entire Atlantic Division.

“Atlantic Division Champs. They are the team to beat,” he said. “If you want to take it [ACC Championship] from them, it’s going through Winston-Salem. That’s going to be for everyone on this side of the conference. If we want to get where we want to be at the end of the season, we have to handle business in Winston-Salem, there’s no way around it. That’s the mindset the whole week.”

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman displays qualities that could potentially be a threat to the Clemson defense and with his experience, he has seen a lot of looks from the Clemson defensive line in the past. Henry expressed what he thinks Wake Forest does well and how the defensive line plans to counter Wake Forest’s offense this Saturday.

“They’re really good at slow read inside zone and making you be patient, making you stay in gaps and making the trenches really work on both sides of the ball,” he said. “So, it’s going to be who wants it more. I think every game is going to be decided by the trenches and as a defensive line, we need to set the tone early that we are ready to play.”

Henry described the Demon Deacons’ offense as continually pushing the line of scrimmage week after week and having a great ability to read their progressions; however, Henry believes it will be the intentionality and approach of the Clemson defense that will aid them in attacking the offensive tactics of Wake Forest.

“We have to be very intentional about holding ground and not moving, really staying in our gaps and being very disciplined,” he said. “Disciplined defense is not the most flashy defense, but it’s what wins games.”

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce limited edition signed cards from the freshmen football players are now in our online store. There are only 100 of each signed.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!