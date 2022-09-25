Former Tiger WR placed on IR

Former Tiger WR placed on IR

Football

Former Tiger WR placed on IR

By September 25, 2022 10:08 am

By |

A former Clemson wide receiver has been placed on injured reserve.

Green Bay Packers WR Sammy Watkins was placed on IR Saturday due to a hamstring injury. Watkins will miss at least the next 4 games. Oct. 23 will be the earliest he can return.

So far Watkins has been one of the most consistent receivers for the Packers this season, totaling six receptions for 111 yards in two games.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
4hr

The game time for next week’s Atlantic Division showdown between two top 20 teams has been announced.  It will be a special day in Clemson next weekend. Clemson and NC State will play at 7:30 Saturday night on (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home