Former Tiger WR placed on IR

A former Clemson wide receiver has been placed on injured reserve.

Green Bay Packers WR Sammy Watkins was placed on IR Saturday due to a hamstring injury. Watkins will miss at least the next 4 games. Oct. 23 will be the earliest he can return.

So far Watkins has been one of the most consistent receivers for the Packers this season, totaling six receptions for 111 yards in two games.

Packers put WR Sammy Watkins on IR, signed RB Patrick Taylor to the active roster and elevated WR Juwann Winfree to the active roster for game day. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 24, 2022

