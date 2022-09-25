Latest Coaches Poll released after Week 4

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 4 of the season.

Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC) is ranked No. 5 in the new coaches poll following its 51-45, double-overtime win over Wake Forest on Saturday in Winston-Salem.

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 5 in the coaches poll after Week 3. NC State is up to No. 10 setting up a top ten showdown Saturday night in Death Valley. Florida State, Pitt and Syracuse all joined the top 25.

Against Wake Forest, Clemson came up with a critical fourth-down stop in double overtime to seal the win. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei piled up 423 yards of total offense (371 passing, 52 rushing) and threw five touchdowns to lead the Tigers to their 14th victory in a row over the Demon Deacons.

Clemson accumulated 559 total yards. Uiagalelei completed 26-of-41 passes for a season-high 371 passing yards and a career-high five touchdown passes, becoming the first Clemson player to throw for 300 or more yards, rush for 50 or more yards and throw at least three touchdowns in a game since Deshaun Watson accomplished the feat against Louisville on Oct. 1, 2016. The Tigers will return to Death Valley to face NC State on Saturday, Oct. 1. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC. You can see the full Coaches Poll following Week 4 of the season below: 1 Georgia 4-0 1563 34 1 — 1/3 2 Alabama 4-0 1558 26 2 — 1/2 3 Ohio State 4-0 1486 4 3 — 2/3 4 Michigan 4-0 1379 0 4 — 4/6 5 Clemson 4-0 1339 0 5 — 4/5 6 Southern California 4-0 1226 0 7 1 6/15 7 Oklahoma State 3-0 1176 0 8 1 7/11 8 Kentucky 4-0 1136 0 9 1 8/21 9 Tennessee 4-0 1077 0 12 3 9/NR 10 NC State 4-0 1015 0 11 1 10/13 11 Mississippi 4-0 864 0 13 2 11/24 12 Penn State 4-0 824 0 15 3 12/NR 13 Utah 3-1 822 0 14 1 8/15 14 Baylor 3-1 638 0 17 3 8/19 15 Oregon 3-1 622 0 18 3 12/24 16 Oklahoma 3-1 601 0 6 -10 6/16 17 Texas A&M 3-1 574 0 20 3 6/22 18 Washington 4-0 539 0 24 6 18/NR 19 Arkansas 3-1 509 0 10 -9 10/23 20 Brigham Young 3-1 359 0 23 3 14/NR 21 Wake Forest 3-1 352 0 16 -5 16/21 22 Florida State 4-0 252 0 NR 5 22/NR 23 Minnesota 4-0 238 0 NR 9 23/NR 24 Pittsburgh 3-1 223 0 NR 2 14/NR 25 Syracuse 4-0 74 0 NR 7 25/NR

