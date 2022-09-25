Swinney asked if there's any long-term concern with this injured DB

During his Zoom conference call with the media Sunday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked about this defensive back who did not make the trip to Winston-Salem for Saturday’s game against Wake Forest.

Swinney was asked if there is any long-term concern injury wise with senior cornerback Sheridan Jones, who sustained a stinger early in the Louisiana Tech game on Sept. 17 and didn’t return.

“Well, I don’t know,” Swinney said. “I think there’s always (concern) when you’ve got to be held out of a game. But he seems to be doing well and hopefully will be back this week.”

Jones contributed three tackles in the season opener against Georgia Tech and added three tackles and a pass breakup vs. Furman.

The Norfolk, Va., native entered the 2022 season credited with 52 tackles (1.5 for loss), eight pass breakups, two interceptions and a fumble recovery in 855 defensive snaps over 38 games (11 starts).

