Top Ten Shakeup in Latest AP Poll

The latest AP Top 25 college football poll was released Sunday following Week 4 of the season.

Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC) is ranked No. 5 following its 51-45, double-overtime win over Wake Forest on Saturday in Winston-Salem.

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 5 in the AP Top 25 after Week 3.

Against Wake Forest, Clemson came up with a critical fourth-down stop in double overtime to seal the win. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei piled up 423 yards of total offense (371 passing, 52 rushing) and threw five touchdowns to lead the Tigers to their 14th victory in a row over the Demon Deacons.

Clemson accumulated 559 total yards. Uiagalelei completed 26-of-41 passes for a season-high 371 passing yards and a career-high five touchdown passes, becoming the first Clemson player to throw for 300 or more yards, rush for 50 or more yards and throw at least three touchdowns in a game since Deshaun Watson accomplished the feat against Louisville on Oct. 1, 2016. The Tigers will return to Death Valley to face NC State on Saturday, Oct. 1. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC. You can see the full AP Top 25 following Week 4 of college football action below: RANK TEAM TREND THIS WEEK POINTS 1 Georgia (4-0) SEC – 1,565 (55) 2 Alabama (4-0) SEC – 1,487 (4) 3 Ohio State (4-0) Big Ten – 1,483 (4) 4 Michigan (4-0) Big Ten – 1,354 5 Clemson (4-0) ACC – 1,311 6 USC (4-0) Pac-12 1 1,236 7 Kentucky (4-0) SEC 1 1,127 8 Tennessee (4-0) SEC 3 1,119 9 Oklahoma State (3-0) Big 12 – 1,081 10 North Carolina State (4-0) ACC 2 920 11 Penn State (4-0) Big Ten 3 876 12 Utah (3-1) Pac-12 1 760 13 Oregon (3-1) Pac-12 2 727 14 Ole Miss (4-0) SEC 2 691 15 Washington (4-0) Pac-12 3 657 16 Baylor (3-1) Big 12 1 550 17 Texas A&M (3-1) SEC 6 543 18 Oklahoma (3-1) Big 12 12 529 19 BYU (3-1) IA Independents – 482 20 Arkansas (3-1) SEC 10 457 21 Minnesota (4-0) Big Ten – 288 22 Wake Forest (3-1) ACC 1 265 23 Florida State (4-0) ACC – 244 24 Pittsburgh (3-1) ACC – 209 25 Kansas State (3-1) Big 12 – 166 Others receiving votes: Kansas 125, Cincinnati 60, Florida 56, Washington State 31, Syracuse 22, Oregon State 16, Texas Tech 11, North Carolina 9, LSU 7, UCLA 3, Tulane 3, TCU 1

