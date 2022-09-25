Top Ten Shakeup in Latest AP Poll

Top Ten Shakeup in Latest AP Poll

Football

Top Ten Shakeup in Latest AP Poll

By September 25, 2022 2:17 pm

By |

The latest AP Top 25 college football poll was released Sunday following Week 4 of the season.

Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC) is ranked No. 5 following its 51-45, double-overtime win over Wake Forest on Saturday in Winston-Salem. 

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 5 in the AP Top 25 after Week 3.

Against Wake Forest, Clemson came up with a critical fourth-down stop in double overtime to seal the win. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei piled up 423 yards of total offense (371 passing, 52 rushing) and threw five touchdowns to lead the Tigers to their 14th victory in a row over the Demon Deacons.

Clemson accumulated 559 total yards. Uiagalelei completed 26-of-41 passes for a season-high 371 passing yards and a career-high five touchdown passes, becoming the first Clemson player to throw for 300 or more yards, rush for 50 or more yards and throw at least three touchdowns in a game since Deshaun Watson accomplished the feat against Louisville on Oct. 1, 2016.

The Tigers will return to Death Valley to face NC State on Saturday, Oct. 1. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

You can see the full AP Top 25 following Week 4 of college football action below:

RANK TEAM TREND THIS WEEK POINTS
1
Georgia (4-0)

SEC
vs Kent State W 39-22
 1,565 (55)
2
Alabama (4-0)

SEC
vs Vanderbilt W 55-3
 1,487 (4)
3
Ohio State (4-0)

Big Ten
vs Wisconsin W 52-21
 1,483 (4)
4
Michigan (4-0)

Big Ten
vs Maryland W 34-27
 1,354
5
Clemson (4-0)

ACC
@ Wake Forest W 51-45
 1,311
6
USC (4-0)

Pac-12
1
@ Oregon State W 17-14
 1,236
7
Kentucky (4-0)

SEC
1
vs Northern Illinois W 31-23
 1,127
8
Tennessee (4-0)

SEC
3
vs Florida W 38-33
 1,119
9
Oklahoma State (3-0)

Big 12
vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff W 63-7
 1,081
10
North Carolina State (4-0)

ACC
2
vs UConn W 41-10
 920
11
Penn State (4-0)

Big Ten
3
vs Central Michigan W 33-14
 876
12
Utah (3-1)

Pac-12
1
@ Arizona State W 34-13
 760
13
Oregon (3-1)

Pac-12
2
@ Washington State W 44-41
 727
14
Ole Miss (4-0)

SEC
2
vs Tulsa W 35-27
 691
15
Washington (4-0)

Pac-12
3
vs Stanford W 40-22
 657
16
Baylor (3-1)

Big 12
1
@ Iowa State W 31-24
 550
17
Texas A&M (3-1)

SEC
6
vs Arkansas W 23-21
 543
18
Oklahoma (3-1)

Big 12
12
vs Kansas State L 41-34
 529
19
BYU (3-1)

IA Independents
vs Wyoming W 38-24
 482
20
Arkansas (3-1)

SEC
10
@ Texas A&M L 23-21
 457
21
Minnesota (4-0)

Big Ten
@ Michigan State W 34-7
 288
22
Wake Forest (3-1)

ACC
1
vs Clemson L 51-45
 265
23
Florida State (4-0)

ACC
vs Boston College W 44-14
 244
24
Pittsburgh (3-1)

ACC
vs Rhode Island W 45-24
 209
25
Kansas State (3-1)

Big 12
@ Oklahoma W 41-34
 166
Others receiving votes:

Kansas 125, Cincinnati 60, Florida 56, Washington State 31, Syracuse 22, Oregon State 16, Texas Tech 11, North Carolina 9, LSU 7, UCLA 3, Tulane 3, TCU 1

Point values in parentheses indicate the number of first place votes.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

33m

A former Clemson defensive lineman left his team’s NFL game Sunday due to an injury. Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader left the team’s Week 3 game against the New York Jets in the second quarter (…)

6hr

A former Clemson wide receiver has been placed on injured reserve. Green Bay Packers WR Sammy Watkins was placed on IR Saturday due to a hamstring injury. Watkins will miss at least the next 4 games. Oct. 23 (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home