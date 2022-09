What They Are Saying: Tigers in the NFL, Week 3

There was plenty of buzz about former Clemson players in Week 3 of the NFL season on Sunday.

Check out some of what they’re saying about former Tigers in the league:

Has there ever been a better hair matchup? 🤩 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/qdWRHTMcYj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 25, 2022

Trevor Lawrence putting on a show vs. the Chargers. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) September 25, 2022

love seeing @Trevorlawrencee finally get to shine, nobody more deserving. — 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫 (@D_Rench_) September 25, 2022

Him. — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 25, 2022

So this Trevor guy isn’t bad at football? — Kyle Tucker (@CoachTuck35) September 25, 2022

Trevor and ETN 😍😍😍 — Gage Fast (@GageFast) September 25, 2022

WILLIAM TREVOR LAWRENCE BABY 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😭 https://t.co/WoJA6KUWTu — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) September 25, 2022

@Trevorlawrencee put on a show today at SoFi Stadium! 28-39

262 yds

3 TD’s

115.5 QBR Have yourself a day, 16 👏👏👏

📱 https://t.co/gQp2pNfJx3 pic.twitter.com/hihYJYGIPo — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 25, 2022

All Trevor Lawrence needed was to rid himself of Urban Meyer… https://t.co/7I4M1eQeE0 pic.twitter.com/N6lHy7mYG5 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 25, 2022

Second-year #Jags’ QB Trevor Lawrence is about to take the NFL by storm! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/iYnfnkOUv6 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 25, 2022

Trevor Lawrence threw three TD passes and 0 ints in 28-point win over Chargers today. He threw 3 TD passes with no ints in 28 point win over Alabama in 2018 season Natty. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) September 25, 2022

Holy Tee Higgins pic.twitter.com/WH6HQD90KC — Roto Street Journal (@RotoStJournal) September 25, 2022

Have a day 85 🫡 @teehiggins5 — Jordan Williams (@_blessed_23) September 25, 2022

Hard fought WIN! #BroncosCountry Man the energy! — DeShawn Williams (@iamDeShawnW) September 26, 2022

Former Tiger Bradley Pinion had a 73 yard punt for the Falcons today, longest punt by former Clemson punter in NFL game since 1950 when Bobby Gage had a 74-yarder. Gage still has the longest punt and longest run (97) by a former Tiger in an NFL game. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) September 26, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

