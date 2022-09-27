Swinney updates status of injured defensive linemen

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Tuesday updated the status of a pair of injured defensive linemen, which included some good news for a unit that has yet to play whole this season.

Defensive end Xavier Thomas has yet to play this season after sustaining a foot injury during preseason camp, and Swinney said he’s still unsure if the senior will be available for Saturday’s top-10 matchup with N.C. State at Memorial Stadium.

“He’s close,” Swinney said.

But Swinney said Tre Williams is expected to be back for this week’s game. Williams, who’s been dealing with inflammation in his knee, hasn’t played in the last two games. Swinney said the backup defensive tackle has been held out as a precaution in an effort to keep the injury from getting worse.

“When he’s been able to play, he’s been a factor as well,” Swinney said of Williams. “We do expect him back.”

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce limited edition signed cards from the freshmen football players are now in our online store. There are only 100 of each signed.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!