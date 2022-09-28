4-star Carolinas WR excited to take in first Clemson gameday visit

Clemson is set to play host to a number of high-profile targets this weekend, but few are more important than Burlington (N.C.) Hugh M. Cummings 2024 four-star wide receiver Jonathan Paylor.

Paylor has been prioritized by Tyler Grisham ever since Clemson’s wide receivers coach pulled the trigger on a scholarship offer back in June. Paylor heard from Grisham as soon as he could directly contact prospects in the class of 2024 like Paylor on Sept. 1.

“It was pretty urgent,” Paylor told The Clemson Insider earlier this month. “He was like literally the first person who texted and called me. He sent me a text about how excited he is to go on this journey that we’re gonna continue to build on.”

“It’s showing me that he’s very interested in me in a player like me,” Paylor continued. “It just goes to show that he’s really engaged and really serious about who he recruits and how he recruits them.”

Grisham texts Paylor just about every day and is constantly checking up on him.

Paylor is set to be at Clemson this weekend and he’ll return to Memorial Stadium at the end of the regular season for the South Carolina game. Following this weekend, he’ll visit Maryland and Tennessee, while also paying N.C. State another visit and make multiple trips to the University of South Carolina.

“That game is going to be big,” Paylor said of this weekend’s game against N.C. State. “I swear, I know it is. I’m really ready to see what kind of season they have as they bounce back from last season. Because last season they didn’t really have a season that Clemson usually has. They put in all this hard work over the summer. (I’m excited) to see what kind of impact it had over the summer and just seeing how the team will react.”

Paylor made sure that he’ll be in attendance with another priority target for Clemson in the 2024 recruiting class in Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley High four-star wide receiver Alex Taylor.

“Me and him planned on going to that game together,” Paylor said. “Alex is my guy. I text him every two days or so to check up on him, see how he’s doing and everything like that. Alex’s my guy. We definitely plan on going to that game together.”

Paylor (5-10, 180) ranks as the nation’s No. 7 athlete and the No. 35 overall prospect in the class of 2024, per 247Sports.

