Bart Boatwright's Halftime Photo Gallery: No. 5 Clemson 13, No. 10 NC State 10

Bart Boatwright's Halftime Photo Gallery: No. 5 Clemson 13, No. 10 NC State 10

Football

Bart Boatwright's Halftime Photo Gallery: No. 5 Clemson 13, No. 10 NC State 10

By October 1, 2022 9:41 pm

By |

Fifth-ranked Clemson went into halftime at Memorial Stadium with a 13-10 lead over No. 10 N.C. State.

Check out some great shots of the first-half action in Bart Boatwright’s halftime photo gallery for The Clemson Insider: LINK.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

, , Football, Galleries

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
4hr

Clemson will be without a key defensive contributor for tonight’s top-10 showdown against NC State. Bryan Bresee will miss the game with a “non-football medical issue” that required bloodwork and hospital (…)

4hr

Bad news for Alabama. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, exited the Crimson Tide’s game against Arkansas on Saturday during the second quarter with an (…)

6hr

Two of College GameDay’s hosts are not sure that Clemson is the best in the Atlantic Coast Conference this year. Desmond Howard went into detail about how improved Florida State is and then threw this out to (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home