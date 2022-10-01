Clemson offense steps up, Tigers take lead into locker room

Fifth-ranked Clemson’s offense put together a scoring drive toward the end of the first half of tonight’s game against No. 10 NC State to take the lead into the locker room.

DJ Uiagalelei ran for a 1-yard touchdown with 31 seconds left in the second quarter to give the Tigers their first TD of the game and a 13-10 lead over the Wolfpack at halftime.

The score was set up by a 26-yard reception by Will Shipley one play earlier.

Uiagalelei’s touchdown capped an eight-play, 75-yard drive that took just 80 seconds. The drive began at Clemson’s 25-yard line, with the Tigers down 10-6 with 1:51 remaining in the half.

