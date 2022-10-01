Clemson takes halftime lead over N.C. State

Clemson heads into halftime at Memorial Stadium with a 13-10 lead over N.C. State.

D.J. Uiagalelei found paydirt to give Clemson its first touchdown of the half and its third lead.

Will Shipley put Clemson’s offense on his back on the final drive of the second half, rushing for gains of 11 and 12 yards before hauling in a 27-yard reception,

Clemson answered N.C. State’s first touchdown scoring drive with eight-play, 75-yard of its own, helping the Tigers own a three-point halftime lead.

After allowing Devin Leary and N.C. State to drive down the field at will in their first offensive possession, Clemson’s defense was able to stifle the Wolfpack’s offense for the majority of the second quarter.

That was until Andrew Mukuba was ejected for targeting and an R.J. Mickens pass-interference penalty helped aid a nine-play 75-yard drive that culminated in a Devin Leary two-yard passing touchdown to Cedd Seabrough.

Leary finished the half completing 12-of-15 passes for 91 yards with a touchdown.

On N.C. State’s opening drive, Devin Leary completed 6-of-7 passes for 56 yards, with his lone misfire coming on a pass that was thrown away. He also added 15 rushing yards on three carries.

Clemson and N.C. State traded drives that lasted the entirety of the first quarter. While both teams were able to drive the football down the field, their respective drives each stalled in the red zone.

They would trade field goals and head into the second quarter tied at 3.

After trading punts, Clemson’s second scoring drive of the game was kept alive by a running into the kicker penalty on fourth-and-four and a pass interference penalty on a subsequent third down.

B.T. Potter, who has been automatic this season, drilled a 46-yard field goal to give Clemson its second lead of the half.

In the first half, Uiagalelei completed 12-of-17 passes for 120 yards. He also added 24 rushing yards on seven carries with Clemson’s lone touchdown of the half.

The Wolfpack will receive the second-half kickoff.