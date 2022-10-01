Herbstreit on what makes Uiagalelei better this season

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit knows the Tigers well. This morning he was asked what has changed with DJ Uiagalelei this season and his answer might surprise some.

“First of all he has dropped about 20 to 25 pounds so he is moving around much better within the pocket.,” Herbstreit said Saturday morning on ESPN’s SportsCenter. “He is more involved in the running game. If you go all the way back to Tajh Boyd. If you think about what Deshaun Watson did, Trevor Lawrence they were always involved in the running. I have been coming here for a long time. Every big game I talked with Dabo and the offensive coordinator whoever it was that year and they said you know how it is. In the big games we need our quarterback to run it eight to ten times. Last year we didn’t see that.”

This year things are much different for Clemson’s QB1.

“There was hesitation. They was doubt. There was just not the confidence and I don’t think he had answers. Now after a year of going through some turmoil now he does. Now he is more decisive. Now he is more involved in the running game and is making quicker throws. So I think everything is just moving faster for him. I think this will be the best defense that he has faced and his offense has faced,” said Herbstreit.

