Here's who is unavailable for Clemson against NC State

Clemson has announced which players won’t be available for tonight’s game against NC State.

Bryan Bresee and Malcolm Greene were listed on Clemson’s depth chart at the beginning of the week but won’t play against the Wolfpack. Bresee is out with a non-football medical issue while Greene (undisclosed) will miss his second straight game with an injury.

Some notable names not among the unavailable players are defensive backs Andrew Mukuba (elbow) and Sheridan Jones (stinger), who missed last week’s game against Wake Forest. Their returns would be a boost to the nation’s 104th-ranked pass defense.