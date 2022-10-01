Two key defenders not dressed for tonight's game

A couple of key defensive players are not dressed out for tonight’s game against NC State at Death Valley

Cornerback Sheridan Jones (stinger) and defensive end Xavier Thomas (foot) are not dressed for the game against the Wolfpack.

Jones sustained a stinger early in the Louisiana Tech game on Sept. 17. He didn’t return and did not play in last week’s game at Wake Forest.

Thomas has yet to play this season after suffering a broken foot during preseason camp.

