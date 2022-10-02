Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 30, NC State 20

Football

By October 2, 2022 8:38 am

Death Valley was rocking Saturday night as the Tigers picked up win No. 37 in a row at home defeating NC State 30-20.

Check out some great pictures from the huge win in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.

